Perryton Fire put out salvage lot fire

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Perryton Fire responded to a fire Monday night at a salvage lot with several cars on fire.
When crews arrived almost all the cars were on fire.
Crews were able to protect the horse barn from damage but 175 vehicles were damaged.
Crews got back early this morning.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- ‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75
- Pemex says 232 workers have died of COVID-19
- Sen. Seliger requests Gov. Abbott seek to waive STAAR tests, A-F ratings
- Second stimulus check? COVID-19 relief negotiations continue amid spike in cases
- House Democrats press Senate to take on Heroes Act