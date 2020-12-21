Perryton Community Development Corporation encouraging local shopping with rebate program

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Perryton Community Development Corporation is encouraging Perryton citizens to shop locally.

“The economy is really kind of struggling right now in every one of our small communities in the area. So we were trying to find an incentive to shop local,” said Shawn Campbell, Perryton Community Development Corporation Executive Director.

Campbell said their newly implemented rebate program is making an impact during these times.

“It’s helping to keep people’s spirits up,” said Campbell.

Campbell said the process is actually quite simple.

“You go in to one of our local stores and you spend $100 and you bring the receipt back to the Perryton CDC office. When you spend that $100, you bring that receipt in and you’ll get 25% of what you spent in that store. But you have to spend at least $100,” said Campbell.

The money you get back is known as “Perryton bucks,” which is money that you can only spend at one of the participating businesses in Perryton.

“We’ve had people come in already to get their rebate. One lady said oh great, I did my Christmas shopping now I get to do more Christmas shopping. It builds a positive environment in our community when they see everybody is chipping in and getting excited and that we care. Our retailers care, not just about making money through the year and about their business but they care about their customers. It’s a community helping a community,” said Campbell.

The participating businesses are marked with a “Eat-Shop-Live Local” sticker.

A household can only use it one time.

The program runs through December 31st.