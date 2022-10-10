AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, students will join the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine to host a One Health Clinic at Guyon Saunders Resource Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event was created with the intent to benefit people and their pets who are experiencing homelessness. Organizers detailed that at the Guyon Saunders Resource Center North Parking Lot, located at 200 S. Tyler St, students will provide a range of vaccinations and physical exams for pets and their owners, including:

For people: Flu vaccines Blood pressure and blood glucose checks

For pets: Annual vaccinations Physical exams Rabies vaccinations



Further, organizers noted that lunch will be served at the event from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

More information on the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center can be found on its website.