UPDATE: One dead after accident on I-40 at Helium Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – UPDATE: According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person has died after a crash involving a vehicle and a person walking in the roadway on I-40 at Helium Road.

Said Sergeant Cindy Barkley, “Traffic is being is being diverted off of Helium road onto the service road and back onto I-40 at Hope road. “

ORIGINAL: According to the Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo, I-40 westbound is closed at Helium Road due to an accident involving a person walking in or near the roadway.

Traffic is being detoured, according to TxDOT, to frontage road at Helium and re-entering the interstate at Hope Road.

⚠️⚠️ I-40 westbound is closed at Helium Road due to an accident involving a pedestrian. Traffic is being detoured to frontage road at Helium and re-entering interstate at Hope Road. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 17, 2021