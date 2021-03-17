UPDATE: One dead after accident on I-40 at Helium Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – UPDATE: According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person has died after a crash involving a vehicle and a person walking in the roadway on I-40 at Helium Road.
Said Sergeant Cindy Barkley, “Traffic is being is being diverted off of Helium road onto the service road and back onto I-40 at Hope road. “
ORIGINAL: According to the Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo, I-40 westbound is closed at Helium Road due to an accident involving a person walking in or near the roadway.
Traffic is being detoured, according to TxDOT, to frontage road at Helium and re-entering the interstate at Hope Road.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Claude Highway from River falls to Randall County closed, motorists stranded in white-out conditions
- Stimulus checks hit Chase and Wells Fargo accounts starting Wednesday
- Gov. Abbott to hold news conference on surge of unaccompanied minors at Texas border
- Potter County closed today due to severe weather
- UPDATE: I-40 westbound traffic detoured at Spur 228 after multi-vehicle crash