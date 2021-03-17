UPDATE: One dead after accident on I-40 at Helium Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – UPDATE: According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, one person has died after a crash involving a vehicle and a person walking in the roadway on I-40 at Helium Road.

Said Sergeant Cindy Barkley, “Traffic is being is being diverted off of Helium road onto the service road and back onto I-40 at Hope road. “

ORIGINAL: According to the Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo, I-40 westbound is closed at Helium Road due to an accident involving a person walking in or near the roadway.

Traffic is being detoured, according to TxDOT, to frontage road at Helium and re-entering the interstate at Hope Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

