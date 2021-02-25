Pedestrian hit, killed on US 87 after being struck by van

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One man was killed after being hit by a van on US 87 yesterday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, Erik Myers, age 40, of Kissimmee, Florida, was walking in the northbound lane just before 6 a.m., when he was struck by a 2017 Ford van.

The incident happened about 4 miles south of the Potter/Moore County line. DPS officials said it was dark at the time of the crash, and Myers was wearing dark colored clothing. The driver did not see Myers in the roadway and struck him.

DPS officials said Myers was pronounced dead on scene by Potter County Justice of the Peace, Robert Taylor.

The crash is still under investigation.

