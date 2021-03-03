Person hit, killed while walking on Bushland Road in early morning accident

Local News

by: KAMR/KCIT

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A pedestrian, according to station crew, was hit and killed by a vehicle this morning on Bushland Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area around Bushland Road and County Road 34, if possible, as crews continue to respond to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss