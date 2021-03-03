Person hit, killed while walking on Bushland Road in early morning accident

Hello folks and good morning to you. Yesterday's brisk winds have died down and even better weather is on tap. Temperatures have fallen below freezing for many locations but we're not quite as cold as we were this time yesterday. We'll feel winds from the west during the day time at 5 to 15 mph as we heat up to the 60s and 70s again.

The strong winds kick in Thursday but tomorrow afternoon will bring a few thundershowers to mainly the eastern Texas Panhandle and eastern Oklahoma Panhandle while we continue about as warm.

The wind turns colder on Friday, but much less frigid than our last front, and more of us will see rain. We'll only top out in the 50s for that afternoon with plenty of clouds.

Sunshine is back for the weekend as we get on another pretty pleasant warming trend.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Meteorologist Chris Martin