Person hit, killed while walking on Bushland Road in early morning accident

BUSHLAND, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A pedestrian, according to station crew, was hit and killed by a vehicle this morning on Bushland Road.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area around Bushland Road and County Road 34, if possible, as crews continue to respond to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
