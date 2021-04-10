Pearls of Purpose hosts cleanup at St. Anthony’s Hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting bright and early Saturday morning, members of the community came together to help clean up the outside of the historic St. Anthony’s Hospital, led by Pearls of Purpose.

Co-founder Melodie Graves said the main focus was to pick up glass from broken windows, remove graffiti tags from the walls, and pick up trash.

“It tends to be an eye sore for the community and we at least want it to look nice,” said Graves.

Tamikka Williams, another Pearls of Purpose co-founder said they plan on hosting more clean-up events.

“I believe this is going to take more than one try. It’s not going to be today, but we’re moving forward, like Mel said, it’s going to take countless weekends and some hard work and you have to get down and start from the bottom,” added Williams.

Some volunteers were members of the Palo Duro High School football team. Defensive line coach Jeremiah Johnson said they want to instill pride for their community into the kids.

“This is home for them. This side of town is home to them and it means something to them and they want a community just as pretty as anywhere else in the world,” said Johnson.

St. Anthony’s Hospital will soon become the Commons of St. Anthony’s, a senior living facility that will provide 124 units for people over the age of 55.

“Within the next two years, you will see the senior housing facility and the other projects will be on a five-year plan term type of thing over the next five years,” said Graves.

The development of the Commons of st. Anthony’s also has the support of the St. Anthony Legacy & Redevelopment Corporation, which plans to improve other buildings near the historic hospital.

Williams said other groups that helped with Saturday morning’s clean-up included people from Caprock High School, River Road High School, Tascosa High School, and the Boy Scouts.