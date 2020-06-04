Peaceful protest planned for Saturday afternoon, aiming to spark conversation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After the NAACP rally Saturday morning, a separate protest will start at one o’clock in the afternoon in front of the Amarillo Police Department.

Protest organizers said they will stand together to let their voices be heard while maintaining a completely peaceful protest. They will march to another location in protest of injustices here in our country.

The protest will support the Black Lives Matter movement but is meant for everyone, even those with different views, according to organizers.

One of the protest organizers, Reagan Shafer, said she and the other organizers want to spark conversations in the community without any violence.

“While the underlying meaning is, of course, Black Lives Matter and justice for George Floyd…We want to make sure that everyone in Amarillo has a voice.” Reagan Shafer, protest organizer

Shafer said she also thinks it is important to get the youth involved, another reason they are asking for a peaceful protest. In fact, the organizers of this protest are all local teenagers.

They also want to hear from the community. She said while they cannot control what happens outside of the Amarillo area, they can work to create a tailored response for our community, listening to and sharing with those from different backgrounds, races, political viewpoints and more.

“While the underlying meaning is, of course, Black Lives Matter and justice for George Floyd…We want to make sure that everyone in Amarillo has a voice,” Shafer said, “and really, the message behind this protest is love, unity, and peace in the community.”

Shafer said they are interested in talking with people even if they disagree with the BLM movement.

More from MyHighPlains.com: