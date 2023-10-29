AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the eighth week of the Citizens Academy the community was able to hear from Auto Burglary and Theft unit.

“The unit has different officers from the Potter, Randall, and Amarillo Police Departments. Their main goal is to go out and find stolen autos. Or anything that has to do with even the catalytic converters that are being stolen from vehicles. That’s what they mainly do,” said Potter County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Krishauna McKinney.

After that, the community was also able to hear from the dispatch division, who are the first responders of the first responders.

“Dispatch is going to be talking about how they’re first responders and they’re going to be the first one that you talk to when you call 911. And they’ll get you to over to whoever you need to, they can get you to fire to patrol or whoever needs to come out first,” said McKinney.

McKinney said with the colder weather coming into the area there are a few tips the community can use so their car is not stolen.

“Don’t leave your car warmed up without the doors locked or even with the doors locked because somebody can break in and take your car. One thing also to remember is when you’re walking to and from places have your keys out and ready to get in your vehicle and lock the doors. And don’t leave your purses in the car,” said McKinney.