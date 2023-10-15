AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the sixth week of the Potter County Sheriff’s Office Citizens Academy participants were able to hear from the Criminal Investigation Division. The division’s primary responsibility is the follow-up of investigations of all incidents and offense reports.

“So, their day-to-day is going through each case is trying to find more evidence, contacting the witnesses, contacting the, you know, offenders, anyone that might have got a case brought against them. Then taking it to the prosecutors to see if they can prosecute the person with a crime,” said PCSO Crime Prevention Sgt. Krishauna McKinney.

The Crime Scene Unit division came to the academy to talk to the citizens about crime scenes and things that they typically look for.

“A little bit about what they do every day is anything that is booked into evidence, they’re the next person in line to take chain of custody of that evidence,” said McKinney.

McKinney said that everyone in both of the divisions has years of experience working in law enforcement.

“So, everyone in CID are sergeant, so you go from corrections deputy, then to corporal, then to sergeant. And then with our crime scene, we do have a deputy, we have a corporal and a sergeant in there,” she said. “So, it’s more the more experienced officers got to have a little bit of experience in those fields.”

Mckinney talked more about what everyone can expect out of the next week of the academy.

“So, we’re six weeks in next week, you’ll hear from training and personnel. On that Saturday, we’ll also go to the gun range, and we’ll get to experience shooting some of the weapons that we have and just get to have a little bit more fun,” said McKinney.