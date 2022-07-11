AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Panhandle Breast Health organization announced the second annual “Pitch for Purpose” cornhole tournament at 9 a.m. on July 30. The tournament will be hosted at the Amarillo Netplex located at 3723 SW 58th St.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Panhandle Breast Health. PBH is a nonprofit organization that provides education, support, and greater access to breast health services, promoting awareness, early deduction of breast cancer and healthy lifestyles for people in the Texas Panhandle.

Entry fee is $100 per 2-person team and includes lunch and drinks from Time Out Sports Bar & Grill and a goodie bag. Early registration is encouraged as teams are limited.

The tournament is being directed by Cornholio, which will feature social and competitive tiers with cash and other prizes for the top three teams in each tier.

Additional activities include a 50/50 Toss and a raffle for a $1,000 gift card to Academy Sports, four briskets from Tyson and a framed Kenneth Wyatt “Rider on the Rim” print. Nonplayers may participate in these events, and tickets for both will be available during the tournament.

Sponsors for the tournament include Champion – IBEW Local Union 602, United Supermarkets, Amarillo National Bank and United Steelworkers Local 5613; Tournament – Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health and Whitney Russell Printers; Board – Metal Trades Council of Amarillo, Shemen Dental Group and Horton Neely Realtors; Bag – Attorney-at-Law Adair M. Buckner, Sonic Drive-Ins, Bobby Murray Homes and Nick’s Fight Club.

Team registration forms are available on the PBH website at www.panhandlebreasthealth.org. For more information, contact Judy Neill, executive director, at (806) 331-4710.