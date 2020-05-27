PAX is looking for host families for exchange students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hundreds of students from around the world are waiting to visit the Texas Panhandle.

The Program of Academic Exchange (PAX) said due to the coronavirus pandemic their dreams of seeing the US had to be put on hold.

“Some of them have applied three times through the American Council the ones that come on scholarship. This is their third year this may be the last year that they can apply to come to the US,” Melanie Moseley, the Regional Director for PAX said.

PAX said the issue now is they need host families and schools for them to join.

“We’ve also gotten a mix of responses from host families. some of them applied to host an exchange student and then because of COVID have lost a job. Some of them are yeah absolutely we still want to host and others are a bit more cautious,” Moseley explained.

Jonathan Tyler and his wife, Renee Tyler, said finding homes has been a challenge. However, it is one they are happy to take on.

“The biggest struggle we’re having right now is the host families they are concerned. If we make these plans then are the students going to be able to come over,” Tyler stated.

For coordinator and prior host, there is nothing more rewarding then opening up your home to a student from another country.

“I think it’s real fulfilling you get a lot out of it. It teaches you about a lot of stuff about the rest of the world,” Tyler explained.

More from MyHighPlains.com: