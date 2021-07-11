Paws and Pints at Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon support Gracie’s Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One local business on Polk street kicked off a unique way of helping out Gracie’s Project Sunday.

Andrea Jackson, manager at Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon said all the proceeds from alcohol bought Sunday will go straight to Gracie’s Project.

Chesney’s Whiskey saloon had $3 specials on bloody marys, mimosas, and pints for Sunday’s event.

She said it means so much for them to team up with Gracie’s Project.

“For me, personally I’m a doggy momma. I’m a fur baby momma and for our owner as well, we really want these homeless pets to find their forever home. So it’s important for us to support them in their needs,” said Jackson.

Jackson said this is the first time for the event, but it will not be the last.

“We look forward to doing this as often as we can,” added Jackson.

Dogs for adoption were at Chesney’s until six as well as a silent auction with items donated from other businesses downtown.

Cheryl Goswick, a volunteer with Gracie’s Project said having the support of the community means so much.

“The community always steps up whenever we ask and we ask a lot because we have a lot of emergencies and the community really steps up. We are always happy to be in the community and doing anything we can,” said Goswick.

Goswick said they getting ready for their next big event in September Pulls for Paws.