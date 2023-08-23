CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that the namesake of the university’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences is set to be honored at a student-led celebration on Sept. 30.

According to officials with WT, Engler will be honored at the first Fall Gather which will run from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, east of Buffalo Courts Alumni Center on the WT Canyon campus.

“We’re trying to emphasize the ‘culture’ in ‘agriculture,’ so we want the ag community to come out and celebrate this amazing industry and its close ties to the Panhandle, where we provide food, fuel and fiber to the world,” said Kyli Kraft, chairperson of the Fall Gather and a junior agribusiness major from Fort Collins, Colorado.

Tickets for the agriculture industry celebration will be $30 each or $10 for WT or high school students and group ticket packages are available for purchase. Sponsorship packages are also available until Sept. 15.

Brandon Melnikoff, committee member and senior agriculture major, explained in a WT press release that Engler is the “natural person” to honor at the celebration.

“Dr. Engler has been a pillar in the agriculture industry for decades,” Melnikoff said. “His innovative leadership as the co-founder of Cactus Feeders helped transform the cattle feeding landscape and the Panhandle into what it is today. And his devoted support of WT is equally transformative, particularly for students studying business, natural sciences and agriculture.”

The Fall Gather will take place during the Countdown to Kickoff Tailgate Party before the Buffalos football game. The event will feature live music from Colt Edrington, a junior agriculture business and economics major, along with educational activities and a t-shirt giveaway, WT noted. In addition, a barbecue meal will be included with the purchase.

Engler is a legendary Panhandle-area cattle feeder and philanthropist who established Cactus Feeders, which went on to become the largest cattle-feeding operation in the world, according to WT.

In 2017, Engler and the Paul F. and Virginia J. Engler Foundation donated $1 million a year for at least 80 years to the university for the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, making the donation the largest in WT history.

Tickets for the Fall Gather, which also includes admission to the football game, can be purchased here.