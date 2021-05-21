Patsy’s Place transition home celebrates 10 years of changing lives

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local transition home is celebrating 10 years helping women transition back into the community after incarceration. Patsy’s Place, a part of Sharing Hope Ministry, invites the community for a special tour of the campus. Event organizers said tour guides will take visitors through 10 years of hope that has grown inside the home.

The celebration will also give supporters a chance to see how their donations are being put to use, and gives the community a chance to see what their ministry is all about. Ministry officials added that changing women’s lives and stories is at the core of what the home is about.

According to Patsy’s Place officials, the following scheduled tour times and special events are:

Friday May 21st, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Family night is from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with games and the Pizza Nomad food truck. Dinner will be available to purchase.

Saturday May 22nd, 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Come as you are! Refreshments will be provided.

Sunday May 23rd, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Free appreciation lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

According to Patsy’s Place officials, the ministry provides free services including clothing, food, shelter, financial literacy training, Christian development, life skills development and education classes.

For more information, including how to RSVP for a tour, click here, or call 806-358-7803.



