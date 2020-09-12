Patriot Day family event honors first responders who died in 9/11 terror attacks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Locals honored the first responders who died on 9/11 with a Patriot Day observance at Hope Rd.

Brothers-Sisters of our Military Adventures and Rick Looby Homes hosted it together as a family event.

Organizers said they honor the value of life, our country’s resilience, and the strength of the American spirit.

The public was invited to give thanks to first responders.

“So, Patriots Day is a day that Americans can come together and be able to remember what happened on 9/11, and really just form a bond,” said Director for Brothers-Sisters of Our Military Adventures, Blake Siebrecht. “A lot of us remember the tragic event and we want to be able to give thanks and show our support to our local law enforcement and veterans and first responders in the area.”

The event featured live music and food. Funds will go toward a Christmas dinner for active duty and Gold Star Families.

