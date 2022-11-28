AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Monday, a number of patients arrived at the West Texas Counseling & Rehab building on Line Avenue to find a notice that the facility would be, “closed until further notice due to staffing.”

The facility’s closure during its regular weekly dosing hours left some confused about the next steps to take to access medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders in the Amarillo area, which can include medications such as Methadone, Buprenorphine, and Naloxone.

via MyHighPlains.com

However, despite the clinic’s closure, patients have several other options and resources available in Amarillo and on the High Plains, ranging from treatment locating systems, emergency services, and alternative local facilities that may provide access to medication-assisted treatment.

Cenikor Amarillo

According to its website and Facility Director Debra King, the Cenikor facility in Amarillo offers a range of services to patients including medication-assisted treatment, withdrawal management, short and long-term rehabilitation services, and detox.

Cenikor is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and includes personalized programs, according to its website. Cenikor accepts insurance from a broad range of providers, works with the Veterans’ Administration and other US government funders, as well as works with private payment plans to meet specific needs.

King advised that those seeking services call the Cenikor facility in Amarillo at 1-806-318-7712, with her direct extension listed as 8019.

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

The US Department of Health & Human Services offers a healthcare resource locator on its website, with other help for finding treatment also available via FindTreatment.gov or by calling 1-800-662-4357. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers detailed filters on its locator to allow users to find facilities within certain ranges of services and distances.

The filters in the locator include options for finding specific healthcare providers as well as facilities that specialize in substance use and mental health services, as well as Buprenorphine practitioners.

Emergency Physicians and First Responders

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, emergency department conditions may be able to offer substances such as Naloxone, Suboxone, or Buprenorphine treatments as part of medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders. Those experiencing withdrawal symptoms may be able to administer treatments at the moment, as well as possibly receive up to three days’ worth of Suboxone.

Contacting individual doctors and pharmacies

Other local health professionals also advised patients impacted by the clinic’s closing to contact their primary care physicians or their regular pharmacy for assistance and for next steps. Patients may also be able to visit online Suboxone clinics to meet with licensed care providers and pursue prescriptions.