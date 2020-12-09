Patient defeats COVID-19 and gets surprise farewell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One of Hereford Regional Medical Center’s sickest patients was finally released home.

“This was a huge victory for us. There were days that we were concerned that she was going to end up on the ventilator and because of the length of time she stayed in the ICU and the number of bad days that she had of course there were some days we wondered if she was going to make it,” Candice Smith, Chief Nursing Officer, explained.

Rivera continued to hold strong and continue her fight against COVID-19.

“Everyday I felt horrible. Everyday it felt really bad and it was only through God’s grace that I’m here,” Gabriela Rivera, the COVID-19 survivor, stated.

With support of loved ones at home and healthcare workers the day finally came for her to say goodbye.

“Of course she had small children and a husband that were very concerned about that as well and that’s hard,” Smith said.

Finally after 20 days in the ICU staff lined up to cheer on Rivera as she was wheeled out of the hospital. This is something, many were worried they may not get to see.

“I was surprised when I was trying to leave the hospital. They kept covering me up with a blanket. they told me people with COVID they do that whenever they get ready to leave,” Rivera explained.

To Rivera’s surprise the blanket came off to reveal a team of health care workers clapping and cheering for what they say is a victory for those on the front lines everywhere.