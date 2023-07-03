AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Patricia Washburn lost her husband Marlyn Washburn to stage four breast cancer in 2017.

Since then, she’s traveled across the country to meet with men who have breast cancer to offer support and spread awareness about the possibility of breast cancer in men.

Before Marlyn’s diagnosis, he didn’t think men could get breast cancer and Patricia didn’t know any men who had breast cancer. Because the Washburns were unaware of the possibility Marlyn was never tested for breast cancer, the couple found out by accident.

“He was a diabetic,” said Washburn. He had a pain in his arm. We figured that it was from golfing because he golfed 27 holes every morning. He went in to have A1C checked and his alkaline phosphatase was elevated.”

Washburn continued, “one thing led to another and eventually they did the bone scan. They did the MRI, they did an ultrasound and they discovered that the pain that he had in his arm was the cancer had metastasized into his bones.”

Marlyn lived for five months after his diagnosis. However, before he passed, he purchased a new license plate that said men 2, signifying men can get breast cancer.

“The car that I am driving was actually the last car that he ever bought,” explained Washburn. “It’s a 2014 Dodge Dart and at the time that he passed away, we had 20,000 miles on it. With this trip, I now have 116,000 miles on it.”

Patricia Washburn said that they didn’t have anyone contact them when they were in the midst of the cancer diagnosis, and that’s why she wants to reach out to men and their families.

“I want to meet our men, I want to meet their loved ones, their families, their caregivers,” said Washburn. “I also make it a point to meet up with the widows. There just isn’t anybody to go ahead and talk to them and say, I’ve been in your shoes, I understand what you’re going through.

Washburn also works to put men in contact with other men who have breast cancer. Through her journey, she met Kenneth Gomez, a breast cancer survivor.

Gomez was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in 2015 and began treatment in 2016.

“We were up in Canada came out of the shower and my nipple was inverted,” said Gomez. “So we talked about it me, and my wife decided when I get home, I’d go to my doctor and get it checked out.”

Gomez continued, “I had a tumor in my right breast and then it also got off into my lymph nodes. That January, I started chemo I did 16 rounds of chemo, had a lumpectomy and 37 shots radiation. I was done with that in October of 2016.”

According to Gomez, it was a shock that there weren’t many support groups for men and he wasn’t contacted about a support group until after he shared his story during an interview.

Gomez is now part of several groups and wants to change the narrative around men’s breast cancer and raise awareness.

“I actually got involved with Panhandle Breast Health here in Amarillo to trying to get the word out,” said Gomez. “My goal with all of it, is any guy if I can get one guy to get in there and get checked, and find out early, because the earlier the better. It’s like anything else the earlier the better. I’ve done my job I’ve got I’ve gotten one guy and helped him.”

Gomez shared he encourages men to go in early because if they wait to get tested it may be too late.

Washburn gave four signs to watch for.

“The first thing I always tell them is check yourself over at least once a month for a lump,” said Washburn. “They need to make sure that they include the area around the collarbone, as well as the underarms because of the lymph nodes because of the breast tissue.”

The second sign to look for is a red patch of skin after you get out of the shower.

Washburn continued, “before you put your shirt on look in the mirror, do you notice a red patch of skin? Do you notice a dry patch of skin? Do you notice a patch of skin that maybe has the appearance of an orange peel, because that’s not normal, you should be checked out.”

Men, should also look to see if their nipple is inverted.

“You just don’t stop and think about that,” said Washburn. “There is obviously something growing inside of there that’s causing it to pull inward.”

Finally, it is important to watch for drainage.

“It can be a clear drainage, it can be bloody, it can be milky, but any kind of drainage is not normal for a man, and they should have it checked out.” said Washburn.

Washburn has put 96,000 miles on this trip that began June 20 when she left Omaha, Nebraska. In her journey to spread awareness, she has traveled to Seattle, Washington, the Carolinas and Florida.