Pastor leads a group of pastors into Seattle chop zone

Pedestrians walk Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Seattle, where streets are blocked off in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone. Police pulled back from several blocks of the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood near the Police Department’s East Precinct building earlier in the month after clashes with people protesting the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In Seattle, a self-declared autonomous zone in the Capitol Hill neighborhood was established. It’s called CHOP or CHAZ.

Pastor Brian Gibson, founder of the Peaceably Gather Movement visited the zone and told us what it was like there.

Pastor Gibson was in the CHOP zone for almost a week with a group of evangelical pastors including Pastor Jordan Kreisler from HIS Church here in Amarillo.

Gibson said he and the other pastors came up with their own “PPP” plan like the government has their Payroll Protection Plan, they have theirs: pray for peace; preach peace; and partner with peace.

He also said that he believes only one thing can fix the divide in America.

“I believe the Democrats can’t fix this, the Republicans can’t fix this, the Independents can’t fix it. But I believe Jesus can fix this. And if I can give them a little bit of Jesus, I believe it can change the world,” Pastor Gibson

Pastor Gibson said he will continue to go to places like the CHOP Zone to preach the word of Jesus.

Early this morning, one person was killed and a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting near the CHOP Zone, with this being the fourth shooting near or in the CHOP Zone within nine days.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said, “We’re asking that people remove themselves from this area for the safety of the people, if they care about people, they’re going to have to try to help us to make it safe.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: