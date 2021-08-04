Amarillo Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left passengers in critical condition on June 18, according to the APD.

At around 6:30 a.m. an unknown subject in a white ford F-450 hit a Ford F-150 at E IH40 and Lakeside Drive and according to officers, the passengers in the F150 were moved to North West Texas Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the F-450 exited the truck and walked away from the scene southbound on Lakeside with witnesses describing the man as a Hispanic male with black hair and wearing a tan or brown shirt, according to Amarillo police. Witnesses said the suspect was holding his head and limping as he walked away from the scene.

The truck was reported stolen and anyone with further information is asked by the Crime Stoppers to call the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 378-4250.

Tips can also be given anonymously through Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400, online at www.amapolice.org, or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.