Parvovirus cases rising in Hansford County

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local veterinarian said parvovirus cases in dogs are on the rise.

“It is very tough,” said Dr. Kristina Keeth, Hansford County Veterinary Hospital Owner & Veterinarian.

Dr. Keeth discusses what it has been like dealing with the troubling number of parvovirus cases this past year.

“We’ve probably had 300 cases I’d have to guess. It’s very uncommon for our isolation unit to not have a parvo case in it right now. For awhile, we weren’t letting clients into our hospitals. We were meeting them at their vehicles and taking their sick puppies. Often times that was the last time they got to see their puppies and they were as young as six and eight weeks of age,” said Dr. Keeth.

Parvovirus, which is only found in dogs, attacks and kills the cells of the small intestinal lining of young unvaccinated puppies.

Dr. Keeth said COVID-19 could be a factor into why they have seen a higher number of cases.

“People are afraid to get out. People don’t have the finances just due to financial restrictions being put on us right now and they’re not getting there puppies vaccinated in a timely manner. So that’s causing some increased disease and we’re having a higher mortality rate with them right now unfortunately because of this,” said Dr. Keeth.

Dr. Keeth said the best way to prevent it from happening to your puppies is vaccination.

Dr. Keeth gives some other preventative tips.

“Don’t take them out to puppy parks. Don’t take them to any events other than at your house, just keep them isolated at your house and get your vaccines on schedule with your veterinarian to make sure they’re done appropriately,” said Dr. Keeth.

Dr. Keeth also adds that if you are planning on your dogs having puppies, keep them in a clean environment that you know is not contaminated.