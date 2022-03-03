CHILDRESS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Childress district of the Texas Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a portion of US 287 west of Childress will be closed until 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to a post made to the district’s Facebook page, officials said traffic will be diverted to northbound US 83 at the intersection of US 287 and US 83 in Childress. Flaggers will then direct traffic to SH 256 towards Memphis. Once drivers arrive in Memphis, they can get back on US 287 northbound.

Officials said in the post that local traffic from Childress to Carey will be able to access US 287 northbound.

“Flaggers will be at the Red River Bridge where one-lane traffic is currently in place due to construction on the bridge,” the post read. “Minimal delays can be expected, plan your trip accordingly.”