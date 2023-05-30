FARWELL, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation released information on two meetings in Farwell and Texico, New Mexico in June that will discuss a study to identify improvements to routes in Parmer County.

TxDOT detailed that the meeting will address possible route improvements to US 60/70/84 or FM 292 in Parmer County. The study will include determining which areas of the BNSF railroad crossing at the Texas/New Mexico state line could be improved by building a bridge structure throughout the crossing.

TxDOT noted that the meetings are open to the public with a virtual pre-recorded option available for interested individuals. Here are the two available in-person meetings:

Farwell open house : 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (CST) on June 8 at the Farwell ISD Administration Building, located at 805 Avenue G.;

: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (CST) on June 8 at the Farwell ISD Administration Building, located at 805 Avenue G.; Texico meeting: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (MST) on June 13 at the Texico ISD cafeteria, located at 520 N. Griffin Street in Texico.

Both meetings, according to TxDOT, will present the same information about the research improvements and will give the public an opportunity to ask TxDOT and New Mexico Department of Transportation staff any questions.

The virtual meeting will be a pre-recorded video presentation in both English and Spanish which will be posted online by 4 p.m. (CST) on June 8. TxDOT detailed that the meeting can be accessed at TxDOT.gov by searching for “Farwell Railroad Crossing.”