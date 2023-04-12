BOVINA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, officials are investigating an April 5 shooting that resulted in a 25-year-old man being hospitalized.

Texas DPS officials said that the Texas Rangers and Parmer County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what they described as an aggravated assault, during which a 32-year-old man allegedly shot the 25-year-old outside a business in Bovina. The man who was shot was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, according to officials, and no further details were available as of Wednesday morning.