FARWELL, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information on a Tuesday afternoon bus accident near Farwell.

According to a statement from the Texas DPS, a bus was one of seven vehicles involved in a multiple-vehicle crash around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said the crash occurred on SH-70, around four miles east of Farwell.

Officials said that the crash occurred because of blowing dust causing “zero visibility” for drivers. The release said that the driver in the front vehicle slowed down due to a lack of visibility, causing a chain reaction of vehicles being rear-ended.

The release said the bus had 20 students on board, one of which had minor injuries.