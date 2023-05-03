AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Abbott has reappointed two individuals to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners including a Bovina resident, and newly appointed one other.

According to a news release, Abbott reappointed Mindy Neal, D.C. of Bovina, and Josh Hollub of Houston. Matthew Mix, D.C. of Bastrop was newly appointed to the board. The terms are subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate and are set to expire on Feb. 1, 2029.

The news release states that Neal is a chiropractor and owner of The Bone Joint Chiropractic. She is also a member of the Texas Chiropractic Association and the American Veterinary Chiropractic Association.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Neal was first appointed to the board in 2018.