FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman pleaded guilty to one charge of “Harboring an Illegal Alien” in Federal Court Monday stemming from charges brought in August 2022.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was charged after law enforcement found that she was holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home earlier this year.

During a search of her home, following a tip from an individual, officials found 17 undocumented immigrants, including two minors. MyHighPlains.com reported that the individuals allegedly admitted that they had entered the county “illegally with smugglers,” also saying that they believed they had to stay at the home in Friona until they paid their “entrance fees.”

Jimon-Castro was initially indicted for 16 counts of “harboring an illegal alien,” according to documents that were filed in Amarillo Federal Court, but had 15 counts dropped as part of her plea agreement.

Jimon-Castro entered a guilty plea on Nov. 14 to one count listed in the indictment.