PARMER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Friona woman has died following a crash that involved a car and a semi-trailer around one mile southwest of Friona on Monday morning.

Texas DPS detailed that at around 6:50 a.m. on Monday, a 26-year-old Clovis man was driving a 1999 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer northbound on County Road 17 and stopped at a stop sign at the US 60 intersection.

30-year-old Cinthya Guerrero was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on US 60 in the inside lane when the truck tractor, according to DPS, crossed over the eastbound lanes of US 60 and then moved into the crossover in the center median to turn west on US 60.

DPS reported that the truck driver “failed to yield the right of way” and then entered the westbound inside lane, ultimately hitting Guerrero’s car and causing a collision. Guerrero was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS added.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, DPS said.