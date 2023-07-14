(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 14, 2023.)

FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Friona Chamber of Commerce & Ag released information on the town’s annual Cheeseburger Festival Celebration on Saturday at Reeve Lake and the Community Center, located at 601 West 15th in Friona.

A flyer from organizers detailed that burgers will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and that a $10 wristband will be good for a whole burger or four-quarter pieces, both with chips and a frisbee. Entry is free to shop at vendor stations and tour the festival.

Organizers added that the event will feature a cheeseburger cook-off as teams will cook burgers to be judged based on their appearance, taste, and creativity for a $1,000 cash prize.

According to organizers, the first Cheeseburger Festival and Cook-Off was hosted in 2006 which saw Texas State Representative Warren Chisum attend the event. Chisum went on to encourage the community to write letters to select Friona as the “Cheeseburger Capital of Texas.”

In June 2007, Governor Rick Perry made the title official, according to organizers, and the annual festival became a staple of the community which is hosted on the third Saturday in July.

Visit the Friona Chambers website for a full look at the daily events for the festival.