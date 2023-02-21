FRIONA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cargill Inc. in Friona was fined $15,138 after a federal investigation found a food safety sanitation services provider had employed more than 100 children illegally in hazardous jobs, according to a news release from the United States Department of Labor.

The news release states that Packers Sanitation Services Inc. employed minors to use caustic chemicals to clean razor-sharp saws, and other high-risk equipment at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states and Cargill in Friona was among those listed.

The DOL states that its investigation found that children were working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning meat processing equipment including back saws, brisket saws, and head splitters.

“The child labor violations in this case were systemic and reached across eight states, and clearly indicate a corporate-wide failure by Packers Sanitation Services at all levels,” explained Principal Deputy Administrator of the Wage and Hour Division Jessica Looman. “These children should never have been employed in meat packing plants and this can only happen when employers do not take responsibility to prevent child labor violations from occurring in the first place.”

Packers Sanitation Services Inc. will have to pay $1.5 million in civil money penalties.