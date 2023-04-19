Update (10:38 a.m.)

Officials with the Bovina Police Department provided more information regarding the rumored threat to Bovina ISD Wednesday.

Officials said that the department received a call from the district’s superintendent Tuesday evening regarding a threat against the school district found on social media. After an investigation, the department determined that the threat was not credible.

Officials stressed that school is continuing today with an increased law enforcement presence. The Bovina Police Department, along with the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety, investigated the rumored threat.

Original Story:

BOVINA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a notification on the district’s website, officials with the Bovina Independent School District’s administration commented on a rumored threat made to the school.

The notification, signed by Bovina ISD Superintendent Denise Anderson, says “Bovina ISD Administration has been made aware of rumors of a threat made to the school. We are taking extra safety precautions to (ensure) the safety of all students and staff.”

Officials with the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office said that the rumored threat is “under investigation.”

According to the district’s website, Bovina ISD did not report any “violent or criminal incidents” during the 2021-2022 school year. In the report found on the website, the district listed the following prevention measures for potential violent or criminal incidents, including:

Police presence;

Emergency Operations Plan review;

Practice drills and trainings;

Sign-in at each campus;

Cameras installed;

Security system;

Doors locked at each entrance;

Armed staff;

Violence and Prevention Procedures manual;

Threat Assessment Team.

MyHighPlains.com has reached out to Bovina ISD regarding this notification on the district’s website. This story will be updated if they return the request for comment.