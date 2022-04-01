AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that parking on portions of Polk Street will be impacted starting Monday due to the city’s streetscape project.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, drivers going north and south on Polk Street between SE 10th Ave. and SE Second Ave. will “encounter intermittent parking closures” because of a survey needed for the streetscape project.

Officials expect that parking in the area will be impacted for around a month, weather pending, until the survey is completed, the release said.

“The city and its contractor would like to thank residents, businesses and motorists for their patience and understanding,” the release said.

For more information, people are asked to call the city’s Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department at 806-378-9334.