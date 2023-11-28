AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Parents and community members attended an enrollment decline meeting over at Park Hills Elementary School Tuesday evening.

This is the third meeting of this kind for Amarillo ISD. The previous two took place at Pleasant Valley Elementary and Alice Landergin Elementary School. Like the previous ones, this meeting is to address concerns about potential school closures.

“Those named were mentioned as having the lowest enrollment and there was concern about potential school closures and with our declining enrollment, we are looking at, it is a very complex situation and it is requiring a compressive look at the district and programs and campuses to try and decide what is the most prudent steps forward as we navigate this situation,” said Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Schools Jessica Cardenas.

According to Cardenas, AISD is currently looking at schools with the lowest enrollment which is predominantly in Potter County.

Cardenas added low enrollment includes schools that drop below 300 students or see a rapid decline in students. She added they have seen schools that have dropped 100 to 200 students in the past few years.

Cardenas said for max efficiency, AISD schools need an attendance of 700. AISD campuses have never reached 700.

She added that 37 of 55 campuses are in Potter and that is where they are seeing a decline of the overall population, a decline in birthrate and an increase in the average age of Potter County.

Cardenas said it’s possible more meetings could come.

“We’re trying to do our due diligence again to first start in these communities that where first mentioned but our campuses have been holding independent meeting on their campuses to talk to parents. We are looking at future meetings and what our next steps are again and just educating our communities about the declining enrollment and what that is doing to our school population,” said Cardenas.

She said there is no timeline for a decision, but she added hopefully one is made in the near future, so AISD can start planning the next steps.

“No decisions have been made. Again this is a very complex issue and it is taking that compressive look to see what those next steps are…This is something the district and board are taking lightly in making this decision. We are trying to do our due diligence, in researching, looking a demographics studies, meeting with our communities to really help inform what those next steps and what those decisions will be,” said Cardenas.

Cardenas added the age of school buildings really plays no part and has no bearing and is not a factor in these meetings. Cardenas said the district is very proud of its facilities and the care that has been taken care to preserve them.