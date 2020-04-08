Park City Senior Living challenging kids for letters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Park Central Senior Living Facility has a challenge for kids of all ages.

One of those organizers leading the challenge is Baptist Community Services marketing director Scott Jesko.

Jesko is asking all school kids to step up during the month of April, and be a helping hand to the Park Central residents.

“Our senior community can’t have visitors right now,” Jesko said. “So we’re asking kids in Amarillo to reach out to our residents, and show them some loves by sending them letters or drawings to brighten their day.”

Due to the the current COVID-19 situation Park City residents cannot have visitors from family or friends, and isolation isn’t a good thing. Jesko adds if kids can get this thing going by Easter Sunday, and keep it up through April, they can expect to see a valuable donation.

“We plan on making a donation up to $5,000 to the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle,” Jesko said. “It’s an organization that helps first responders, police, and firefighters that have been injured or killed in the line of duty.”

For those kids wanting to send a letter or a drawing mail to Park City c/o, 1300 S. Harrison, Amarillo, Texas, 79101. Kids can also drop them by the same location.

