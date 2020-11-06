Parents speak out after their 5-year-old daughter dies from COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tagan’s parents taught their daughter to always wear a mask when out in public. Her mother, Lastassija White, stated, “She knew she needed to wear a mask. Like sometimes I would forget my mask and she would say ‘mom, you don’t have a mask!”

It was last Tuesday, though, when White first noticed something was off.

“She was just sleeping, sleeping, sleeping. That went on until Tuesday and Wednesday. She was still eating and drinking, and then Wednesday night she started throwing up. So that Thursday, that’s when I decided to take her to the ER,” said White.

Tagan did not have common symptoms, such as a fever, cough, or sore throat. However, that Thursday she tested positive for COVID-19.

White explained, “And he came in, they discharged us and just told me that she would be fine. It doesn’t affect kids, not to have her around anybody older.”

Throughout the evening, she grew weaker.

White continued, “I laid her back down and when I woke up at three… She was unresponsive, but she was still breathing.”

Even after calling 9-1-1 and emergency services arriving, later that night, five year old Tagan died from COVID-19.

Her father, Quincy Drone, stated “We feel as parents that our daughter could have been saved. I mean, we feel that we’re not just saying that because it’s our daughter. We just honestly feel like even if.. they probably shouldn’t have sent her home. I mean it was just mistakes made… too many mistakes made that cost a five year old her life.”

While her parents deal with this tragedy, they want to spread awareness so that this may not happen again.

“This doctor told us that our child would be fine, and our child didn’t even make it twenty-four hours. She died within the next fifteen hours,” said Drone.

White stated, “My daughter was perfectly healthy. Perfectly healthy. There’s no way that should have happened.”

Drone continued, “We’re trying to bring light, so this doesn’t happen again. We don’t want any parents to feel what… We can’t even tell y’all what we’re feeling right now.”

Tagan’s service will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Temple of Praise Church.

AISD is reporting cases in their schools but not deaths. We reached out to AISD for a comment and they provided the following statement:

“Amarillo ISD does not confirm deaths of students or staff. With regards to reporting COVID-19 cases, in an effort to be transparent our district reports student and staff cases of COVID-19 daily on campus websites and also notifies parents by e-mail each time there is a positive case in their child’s school. To answer your question about the reporting of any deaths associated with COVID-19, that would be handled by the health department.”

All photos used in this video were provided by Tagan’s parents, Quincy Drone and Lastassija White.

More from MyHighPlains.com: