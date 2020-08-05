Parents ask tutors to help them with at home and virtual learning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For some parents sending their kids back to the classroom is something they are not ready to do just yet.

With the threat of COVID-19 still lingering some parents have decided to homeschool and do virtual learning instead of the traditional classroom. Since this is new territory for many, they are asking for tutors to guide them.

“Some families have decided to go online and they just know that their kiddo just may not be the perfect student for online yet especially based on maturity level and so in cases like that then having a supplemental tutor review that material with the student makes sense,” Crystal Burgess, Owner of Club Z! In Home Tutoring, explained.

Burgess said they are working with parents and teachers to help make the transition smoother.

“If you got a good curriculum to follow we’ll look at the weeks worth of work and try to lump that into one or two sessions and make sure that the kids are clearly understanding what’s going on,” Burgess said.

For those concerned about how tutoring will go with the coronavirus pandemic, Burgess said they are doing what makes both parents and tutors feel safe.

“Some of our tutorials are happening in person right now and some of our tutorials are happening online,” Burgess stated.

Regardless of what parents choose everyone seems to have the same goal for the children, which is to see the kids succeed.