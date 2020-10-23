ParentChild+ celebrates young graduates

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A few young graduates have put on their caps and gowns to celebrate the next chapter of their lives.

Thanks to ParentChild+, kids who may have fallen behind in school now have a head start.

“We go into homes of children that are at risk for starting school behind. So they are in poverty or they have a language barrier,” ParentChild+ Coordinator Christy Jalbert said.

ParentChild+ is a national program that helps children ages two to four get ready for school, many of whom are not from the U.S.

“We model for the parents how to talk to their kids, how to interact with their kids so that they will be hearing all the languages that they need and learning all the concepts they need before they get to school,” Jalbert stated.

The coronavirus pandemic changed the way visits were conducted.

“We halted our in-person visits for a while, while we kind of waited to see, and when school didn’t start back up we decided to do virtual just like the schools were doing. So we did some virtual visits for a while using the phones, using whatever the people had at their homes. Most of them didn’t have any computers,” Jalbert said.

Computers were not the only thing missing. For some, there was no income.



“The ones who tested positive were able to get some pay during that time, but if they had been exposed or ridden in a car with someone that was positive they didn’t have any money for two weeks coming in,” Jalbert said.

For those interested in helping the efforts of ParentChild+, the organization is encouraging others to give to local organizations that assist the community.

