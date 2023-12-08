AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Carpet Tech continued their give back week by donating supplies and lunch to the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center.

“Each year after Thanksgiving, we pick a wee and we pick local nonprofits where we can take supplies or food or do our services for them and try to give back to the community,” said Theo Davis, Carpet Tech business developer. “We’re very community-minded. This is our most important time of the year and it’s very impactful to some of the residents here in Amarillo, especially the less fortunate.”

PARC provides daytime services to the homeless community including classes and creative opportunities to build confidence in their path to rehabilitation.

“We do fill a gap in that when they come here, the relationship is valued, it’s the most important thing that we do is have a relationship with them,” said Valeria Gooch, Executive director and Co-Founder of Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center. “Everyone’s called by their name and then we also asked them to be productive and find things to do. And we found that those are the two things together that give them the confidence to start moving forward, and to start taking advantage of the other resources that are available and to do the things needed to get out of homelessness.”

Support classes include social skills, recovery class and creative writing, in addition to giving their clients the ability to express themselves artistically.

“We have a whole back wall full of supplies, and they can paint, they can color they can build, they can just be creative,” Gooch said. “Those are the things that help them, as you see it’s a very peaceful place. When they find those things to do, it gives them a place to get out of their head and to start focusing, and it brings peace to them into the atmosphere.”

Davis shared that it’s important for Carpet Tech to give back to the community, as the community is supporting them through using their services.

“If we’re going to take your money for services, we need to do something profitable and good for the community,” said Davis. “Also, we all love to serve, all of us at carpet tech love to serve from the technicians, to the marketing team, to the ownership. Everybody likes to serve and that’s part of who we are. That’s why we think it’s important.”

PARC shared they are always in need of volunteers and in need of donations, needed items can be found on their website.