Paranormal Cirque performing Oct. 22 – Nov. 1 in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Paranormal Cirque will be hosting its newest shows for the 2020 tour in Amarillo from Oct. 22 – Nov. 1.

“This innovative show is the only one of its kind in the United States, presented by the creative and talented owner of Cirque Italia.” Says the company, “Paranormal Cirque premiered in Florida in 2018, and has been garnering rave reviews and non-stop media coverage ever since!”

The show will be set up at the Starlight Ranch Event Center beginning this Thursday.

The company will be enforcing C.D.C safety guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Showtimes and dates include;

Oct. 22 (Thursday) – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 (Friday) – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 (Saturday) – 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 25 (Sunday) – 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 / Oct. 27 – NO SHOWS SCHEDULED

Oct. 28 (Wednesday) – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 (Thursday) – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 (Friday) – 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 (Saturday) – 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 1 (Sunday) – 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The promo video for the event can be viewed below.

