Paramount Baptist Disaster Relief Team heading to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida cleanup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hurricane Ida was one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S., and left a path of destruction stretching from the Gulf Coast all the way to the Northeast United States.

Now, members of Paramount Baptist Church are jumping in to help recovery efforts in Louisiana.

The Paramount Baptist Disaster Relief Team is heading to the Pelican State with man lifts, trailers, a multitude of chainsaws and climbing equipment to help with difficult recovery tasks, such as cutting downed trees or removing debris from damaged buildings.

Foreman Ernest McNabb said the efforts are part of a bigger purpose.

“It gives us a chance to witness to them and show them what our faith is. We serve God, we serve Christ, this is one way to do that,” he said. “To see the relief and help people, a lot of times, they’re lost without help. We get a real blessing out of it when we help others.”

McNabb said the team will head out with about two dozen people to help with cleanup and recovery. The group will be in Louisiana for two weeks to ensure people have what they need.

To date, team officials tell KAMR the disaster relief team and its affiliate group, Texas Baptist Men, have served more than 17,000 hours and provided more than 75,000 meals.

