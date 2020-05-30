Paramount Baptist Church hosting “Drive-Thru Prayer” event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Anyone needing prayer can stop by Paramount Baptist Church in Amarillo tomorrow and take part in the church’s “Drive-Thru Prayer” event.

Paramount Baptist Church is holding a “Drive-Thru Prayer” event on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 3-5 pm.

The event will be located at the access road that runs alongside Western St. in front of the church at 3801 S. Western.

The church said the time will be available for anyone who would like to stop by and be prayed for, and all social-distancing guidelines and precautions will be followed.

More from MyHighPlains.com: