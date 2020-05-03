Parade helps Amarillo VA residents see their families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Thomas E. Creek VA Campus threw a car parade for their residents on Saturday Morning.

The heartwarming parade took place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2 on the Thomas E. Creek VA campus.

Due to the extreme risk of COVID-19, visitation has not been allowed for the nursing home residents. Because of that, the parade was made up of family members of the VA residents, so they could see their families in a safe way.

Leanna Tijerina, the Chief Nurse of the Community Living Center of The Amarillo VA, said, ” The veterans have been restricted to their room, and so it’s really been hard for them they haven’t been able to see their families. And so we, to be able to get them outside, … wanted to have a parade to where their families can come by to see them and wave at them… It has just been absolutely wonderful.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: