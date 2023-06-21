(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 21, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Office of Infrastructure announced that seven teams from the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, along with the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, were recently recognized.

According to a release, the teams were made up of hundreds of employees from the NNSA Production Office as well as Consolidated Nuclear Security. They were honored with excellence awards for outstanding accomplishments during the 2022 fiscal year.

NA-90 Excellence Awards telecast and presentations held Wednesday May 24, 2023. (Photographer Michael Schumacher) ©2023_DOE/NNSA Pantex NA-90 Excellence Awards telecast and presentations held Wednesday May 24, 2023. (Photographer Michael Schumacher) ©2023_DOE/NNSA Pantex NA-90 Excellence Awards telecast and presentations held Wednesday May 24, 2023. (Photographer Michael Schumacher) ©2023_DOE/NNSA Pantex

Three teams were recognized at Pantex for various projects, according to the release, including:

Completing a planned site electrical outage with a scope impacting the largest number of production facilities and personnel the plant has ever undertaken;

Replacing three high-risk chillers to provide a better work environment for critical mission support areas;

the High Explosives Science and Engineering project construction team, which worked together with an environmental project team to relocate 15,000 cubic yards of excess soil on site, which saved miles, fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions.

“The work done by these teams, and those who support them, will further the NNSA mission for years to come,” NPO Manager Teresa Robbins said in the release. “Their commitment to excellence and creative solutions make them among the best in the Nuclear Security Enterprise.”

An additional four teams were recognized at Y-12, the release said.

“Safety, a reliable infrastructure, and efficient operations are the heartbeat of our sites,” CNS President and CEO Rich Tighe said in the release. “These award-winning projects highlight the outstanding dedication to the safe modernization of our infrastructure and ultimately to our important national security mission.”