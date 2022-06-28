AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Pantex recently announced that a number of project teams with Consolidated Nuclear Security, consisting of a number of staff with the National Nuclear Security Administration’s production office, were recognized by the administration for their work in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a news release from Pantex, officials celebrated these teams, praising them for achieving excellence in 2020 during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our people do extraordinary work in support of the mission. Adapt and Deliver doesn’t mean finding a creative work-around. It means facing into our challenges and finding solutions, and we are proud to recognize your demonstrated excellence,” CNS Chief Operating Officer Bill Tindal said in the release.

According to the release, both Pantex and Y-12 were recognized with a Defense Programs Award for both entities’ continued support of the overall mission during the pandemic. The Pantex and Y-12 teams also honored include: