AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by Workforce Solutions Panhandle, recruiters from the Pantex plant will offer a career expo and a resumé workshop, as well as a one-on-one resumé review, at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle offices on July 28.

The offices are located at 3120 Eddy Street and the career event will begin at 5 p.m., and last until 7 p.m., according to the released information. Attendance will be limited to 40 in-person spots, though a live stream will also be available for viewing remotely at the Workforce Solutions Panhandle Facebook page.

As noted by Workforce Solutions Panhandle, those wishing to attend in person can register for the event here.

The event comes as the demand for skilled workers across the Texas Panhandle continues to grow, said organizers, especially in the manufacturing industry. Workforce Solutions Panhandle and the Texas Veterans Commission partnered with Pantex for the event, with the aim to fill dozens of entry-level positions such as production technicians, chemical operators, maintenance workers, and custodians.

Aimed at helping the hiring effort, organizers noted, registered attendees will be offered a one-on-one resumé review.

“There are so many applicants that are well-qualified for the job, but don’t know how to communicate their experience on a resume, therefore, they aren’t successful in scheduling an interview,” said Phillip Flores, Business Services Representative with Workforce Solutions Panhandle. “We hope to alleviate the issue by empowering job seekers with the tools needed to secure an interview.”

Organizers said that candidates who would like to have their resumé reviewed will need to bring a printed, updated version with them to the workshop.