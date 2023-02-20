AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Pantex and Consolidated Nuclear Energy announced Monday that it will be sponsoring five $1,000 grants aimed at advancing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in Texas Panhandle classrooms.

According to a news release from Pantex, the grants will be offered to Amarillo, along with classrooms in the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle. The aim of the grants, designated for grades K-12, is to “foster advancement of STEM activities in the classroom and… help develop Pantex’s future workforce.”

Officials said in the release that grant application information is available on the Pantex website, with applications being accepted through March 20. Officials stressed that educators who are immediate family members of Pantex employees are not eligible to apply for or receive a grant.

Once the application process is closed, Pantex staff will evaluate the applications and make recommendations for grant allocations. According to the release, five grants of $1,000 each will be made payable to the individual school and will be dispersed to the teacher or administrator who applied for the grant.

Officials said in the release that grants will be awarded in April and all funds are required to be spent by July 31.