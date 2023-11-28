AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pantex was recognized Tuesday for its efforts in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Pantex was recognized for purchasing more than 7,000 products with a reduction in greenhouse gasses equivalent to taking more than 200 passenger cars off the road for a year.

“By purchasing EPEAT-registered products, we know they have undergone a thorough evaluation of their life cycle, which helps us meet the triple bottom line of people, profit, and planet,” said Brad Russell, CNS Sustainable Acquisition program manager. “Purchasing these products also helps us ensure our mission to protect the nation is met in the most sustainable way possible.”

Consolidated Nuclear Security, the organization that operated the Pantex Plant, received the 2023 Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool Purchaser Award.

“The award winners are leading the charge toward creating a more sustainable world,” said Emmanuel Nwodo Waldo, senior manager of global relations for the Global Electronics Council. “They have taken sustainability from the boardrooms to their balance sheets. Our winners have spent more than $2 billion purchasing EPEAT products. This ongoing commitment toward creating a more sustainable and just world is worthy of celebration and emulation.”

The award recognized 60 organizations from around the world for their leadership in sustainable purchasing.