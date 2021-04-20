Pantex receive 2020 Silver GreenBuy Award, recognized for ‘green purchasing’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pantex Plant and the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, received the 2020 Silver GreenBuy Award for ‘green purchasing.’

The department said both companies were put into different categories that range from lowering health and environmental waste impact and reducing waste management costs. Pantex had eight products in three different categories while Y-12 had seven products in four different categories.

Sherith Hudson, CNS Sustainable Acquisition Program lead, stated, “It is great that Pantex and Y-12 received awards,” Hudson said. “Receiving the awards shows we’re being successful in establishing a baseline of sustainable products that both sites are prioritizing for purchasing. During fiscal year 2020, our sites continued their focus on electronic recycling and purchasing concrete, paper towels, and toilet tissue with recycled content, as well as electronic equipment as Priority Products.”

Alicia Barley, Pantex Environmental Compliance member said, “Use a cup or refillable water bottle instead of plastic, and recycle when you do use plastic or aluminum. Explore new, more sustainable options in paper towels, tissues, and soaps.”

Barley continued, “At Pantex, the site has evolved from managing waste (recycling) to managing purchases also. Prioritizing the purchase of recycled content or bio-based products when possible can really contribute to our overall sustainability.

Hudson explained the importance of the program for the environment.

“Procuring materials that meet sustainable requirements allows Consolidated Nuclear Security to minimize the use of natural resources, meaning we leave a smaller and lighter footprint on the earth,” Hudson said. “Receiving these awards helps us guide our program toward more challenging opportunities for implementing sustainability when our sites purchase products to help us plan and execute our services and contracts.”

According to the U.S. Department, Pantex recycled over 1.2 million pounds of recycled materials including, plastics, paper, metal, batteries and electronics in 2020 and Y-12 recycled 3.8 million pounds of recycled materials.