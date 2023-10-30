AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Consolidated Nuclear Security presented its small Business of the Year award to a local auto parts store.

North Amarillo Auto Parts was presented the Pantex Small Business Awards’ “Small Business of the Year” during a CNS ‘Partners in Excellence’ supplier outreach event.

“This is the kind of service you get from a family-run company,” said Bob Barnhart, Pantex Vehicle Maintenance Facility (VMF) manager. “The relationship we have with the NAAP team means more than just business, and they continue to go above and beyond for us.”

CNS said NAAP has been doing business with Pantex for more than 20 years and was also honored as Small Business of the Year in 2017.

“In the current supply chain environment, having a partner such as NAAP has been critical to improve our communication with the manufacturers, ensure on-time deliveries to the plant, and ultimately enhance material availability,” said Josh Holly, Pantex Vendor Managed Inventory lead.